FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Brian Horst

PRESS RELEASE – As a kid in northwest Ohio, Brian wanted to be an astronaut. While his life didn’t take him to space, he IS looking forward to helping our senior center reach new heights! Meet Brian Horst, the new senior center director as of November 3.

Brian was born and raised in Fulton County. He graduated from Archbold High School, class of 1986, and from Goshen College in Indiana, class of 1990 with a degree focused on business, sociology, and religion.

Prior to his current role, he worked in Henry County as the executive director of the Consortium of Northwest Ohio Housing Authorities.

“Although I enjoyed my work in other counties, I am excited about the opportunity to work with seniors in Fulton County.

“The Fulton County Senior Center has a talented group of employees who have been serving seniors well for a long time.

“I am honored to help continue this service while getting the word out to new seniors about the many programs we offer,” Brian said, adding, “Seniors and staff have been kind and welcoming.”

Brian and his wife Angie have two daughters. Lauren and her husband, Mason, are currently at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and they had their first child in December. Anna is a senior education major at Otterbein University and will be married in May.

Brian and Angie attend New Hope Church in Bryan. In his spare time, Brian enjoys hiking, reading, and walking his dog, Scooby.