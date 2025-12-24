St. Mary School (Edgerton) Crowns Spelling Bee Champions

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SPELLING COMPETITION … St. Mary School is proud to announce its spelling bee champions. Stella Siebenaler (right), daughter of Troy and Leslie Siebenaler, earned the title of school champion, while Scarlett Stotler (left), daughter of Spencer and Shannan Stotler, was named runner-up. Both girls are in the sixth grade. Both students demonstrated outstanding spelling skills, focus, and perseverance throughout the competition. As a result of their success, Stella and Scarlett will represent St. Mary School at the County Spelling Bee on January 27 at 7:00 p.m., to be held at Millcreek–West Unity (Hilltop) School. Stella is a returning competitor to the county meet. The St. Mary School community congratulates Stella and Scarlett on this achievement and wishes them the very best as they advance to the county level.