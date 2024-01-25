FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Roger & Suzanne Doriot

Roger and Suzanne Doriot of rural Fayette are enjoying life back in Roger’s home area after spending nearly 47 years as missionaries in Indonesia.

Roger graduated from Archbold High School, class of 1961, and in 1975 found himself nearly 10,000 miles from Fulton County, serving with his wife, Suzanne.

The Doriots helped with translation, literacy, medical care, and a variety of other tasks, as needs arose, raised a family, (they have five children and twelve grandchildren) and returned to Fulton County just over a year ago.

The couple met in Texas while Suzanne was earning her nursing degree and Roger was completing courses in Bible translation.

“Our work in Indonesia was sometimes difficult, many times discouraging, even exasperating, but also rewarding, fulfilling, satisfying, and we would not have traded places with anyone, as we believed this was where the Lord wanted us to be,” Roger said.

Roger and Suzanne have been involved with the Senior Center sites in a variety of ways. “I think it’s really valuable to have places where seniors can meet together, do activities together, and learn together.”

“The senior center meals are really good meals at a really good price! We attended a senior center day trip to watch the Toledo Walleye play hockey.”

“We greatly appreciate the Silver Sneakers Classic exercise class, too. I need regular exercise, but I find it’s more motivating to join a group instead of exercising on my own,” Roger explained.

You can hear more of the Doriots’ story as they share at our Senior Center sites in the coming weeks.