Beverly Henry (1931 – 2024)

(Graduated From Montpelier High School)

Beverly Jean Henry, Montpelier, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Ninety-two years of a beautiful life well lived, and we are heartbroken to have to say goodbye.

We remember Bev as she was, a strong and determined woman. A mom. A caregiver and friend. A quick-witted mind. Healthy and stylish and fun. A grandma. And above all, Paul’s person. We remember the magic of Paul and Bev’s love.

Bev was born on February 3, 1931 in Montpelier, Ohio to Maynard and Edith (Brannan) Brown. As the middle child of six kids (Bonnie, Ronnie, Barry, Steve, and Cindy), Bev was the baby for some years and then helped with the babies that came after her. She graduated from MHS, attended Miami University and Defiance College.

She worked outside the home as a substitute teacher, a physical education teacher, at Rings Pharmacy and at various times led a ladies evening exercise group.

Raised in a diabetic household, she was health conscious, and many local people witnessed her walking her four miles a day, even in frigid winter temps.

Her strength from living an active and healthy lifestyle helped her conquer breast cancer, a double knee replacement and other maladies. Nothing could keep her down.

A creative person, she sewed, like all of the women in her family, making clothes, curtains, and outfits for Jodee’s dolls. Her crowning achievement was making matching bathing suits for the whole family.

So embarrassing, but so her. She was a great cook and entertainer. Her Christmas Eve parties (following the midnight church service) were legendary and went on for more than 40 years. Her home was magazine-worthy and immaculate.

Evident by her almost perennial tan, Bev was happiest in the sun. Paul actually built a windbreak so she could sunbathe in the early spring on her very own space blanket.

She loved the lake, the beach, and enjoyed many vacations to warm and sunny destinations with family and friends.

Bev loved her kids, Matt and Jodee. She worked so hard to maintain a loving, secure, functional home. She never missed a detail (remember, handmade matching swimwear).

But it was her unconditional love and support that boosted her kids through childhood, into adulthood, into parenthood, and now.

Bev loved her grandkids, Andee and Jamie. Both girls grew up knowing that Grandma was always there. In the stands, in the pew, on vacation.

Every birthday, every holiday, and every milestone was spent with Grandma. Friends always said Bev was a “cool grandma.” She was so cool.

And then there was Paul. They were true partners in every sense of the word. You only had to watch them dance to see that they were madly in love. If you called Bev’s house today, the voicemail will say “you have reached the home of Bev and Paul Henry.”

Paul has been gone for 20 years, and each one of those weighed heavy on her heart. We know Bev is back with her person, in the warm sunshine, holding hands, walking the beach, talking about her beautiful life. A life well lived.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will take place in the spring. Memorials in Bev’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montpelier.

The family is especially grateful to Matt for taking such good care of Bev when her mind and body started to fail her.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsongeeseyfuneralhome.com.