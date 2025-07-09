Fulton County Site Of State’s First Case Of West Nile Virus In 2025

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) has announced the first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in Ohio in 2025, in a Fulton County resident. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the case.

Health experts say this is a good reminder for everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can make some people very sick, but most people do not get seriously ill.

“Most people who get West Nile virus don’t even know they have it,” said Andrea Schwiebert, Director of Nursing at the Fulton County Health Department (FCHD).

“But for some, it can cause fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases, it can lead to more serious problems.” People over age 60 or those with health problems are at higher risk for serious illness.

How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites:

•Use bug spray with DEET.

•Wear long sleeves and pants, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

•Stay indoors during peak mosquito times (early morning and evening).

•Fix screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out.

•Dump out standing water in buckets, flower pots, bird baths, and other containers—mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

FCHD will continue to provide WNV data and update the public as needed. For more information about WNV prevention and testing, visit the ODH WNV webpage or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WNV website. For questions, contact FCHD at 419-337-0915.