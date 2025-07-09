Rev. Roger Marlow (1935 – 2025)

(Pastored In Wauseon And Edon)

Rev. Roger Miles Marlow, retired ELCA Pastor, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Fulton Manor.

He was born on December 1, 1935 to Charles and Mary (Householder) Marlow in Waterville, Ohio. Roger was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, Class of 1954.

He served his country in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, Joan (Lenfestey) Marlow in Toledo, Ohio on June 20, 1959.

Following his time serving his country, he attended Bowling Green State University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree of Earth Science and History in 1960. He was also a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity.

God later revealed a specific purpose in Roger’s life, and it involved serving Him and all his people. Roger accepted the call to ministry and attended Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio where he received his Master of Divinity in 1967. Roger served as a dedicated ELCA Pastor for nearly six-decades at various churches in Florida, Canada, Michigan and Ohio.

After retiring as a Lead Pastor in 2002, he continued to be an Interim Pastor for nearly 20 years, serving in Arlington, Wauseon, Hamler, Grand Rapids, Edon, Holgate and Paulding.

He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the banjo, piano, accordion and guitar. Over the years he loved his many cats and many motorcycles, where he served as Chaplain for the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA).

He loved to read anything he could get his hands on and play pinnacle and other various card games. Roger will be remembered for his quick wit and how he could be so relatable to anyone. Up until the very end he was always offering his ministry and service to people who were in need.

He is survived by his children, Matthew Marlow, Dan Marlow and Marilyn (Brian) Mikolajczyk; grandchildren, Megan, Alexa and Sierra; Brian, Sarah, Anthony and Lily. He was preceded in death by his parents’ and wife, Joan (Lenfestey) Marlow.

Roger’s family would like to thank the church family and many friends from Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon for their care and friendship that was extended to their dad, especially to Jeff (Aimee) Hench and Rick (Verlinda) Schantz.

His Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Committal will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Roger’s memory to Trinity Lutheran Church.