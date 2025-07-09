Timothy Pennington (1963 – 2025)

(1981 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

FAYETTE – It is with heavy hearts that we share of the passing of Timothy Allan Pennington. Tim was relieved of his earthly pains on Monday, July 7, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Tim was born on July 22, 1963 in Morenci, Michigan to Allan Pennington and Karen Cox.

He graduated from Evergreen High School in 1981 and entered the workforce, cultivating an extensive knowledge base that he was able to pass on to family and friends over the years.

Tim married Christina on March 29, 2014 and together, over the past eleven years, they built a strong foundation of love and family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his father, Allan Pennington; mother in-law, Barb Beaverson; brothers, Michael (Denise) Pennington and William (Sarah) Pennington; children, Jacob (Sara) Pennington, Lucas (Mikayla) Pennington, Aaron Hylander, Austin (Chelsea) Hylander, Alec (Paige) Hylander, and Adriana Hylander as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren: Grayson, Addison, Ellie, and Kalen Hylander; Harrison and Charlotte Hylander; Carter, Brynnlee, and Andi Pennington; and Quinton Pennington, expected later this month.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Cox; his stepfather, Charles Cox; his father in-law, Gene Beaverson; his infant sister, Cindy; and his grandson, Reese Hylander.

Tim was not one to shy away from hard work and spent many years working alongside his brother, Bill, in his tool and die shop. He took pride in utilizing his skills and worked with him as long as he physically could.

Outside of work, Tim had a zest for life, finding joy in camping, attending concerts with Chris and friends, looking over old cars and motorcycles, and riding bicycles.

Most of all, though, he treasured the time spent with his family and doting on his grandchildren. Tim was known for his strength, kindness, and unwavering willingness to help anyone with his vast knowledge.

He was also endearingly stubborn. Even in the face of his long illness, Tim never let cancer diminish his spirit or stop him from doing what he enjoyed most: showering his family and friends with love.

The family will receive visitors at Fayette Methodist Church – Family Life Center on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 3:00 PM. Pastor Billy Meyer, will officiate. Inurnment of remains will take place at a later date.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial contributions in Tim’s memory may be given to CHP Hospice.

The Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel is assisting Tim’s family with arrangements.