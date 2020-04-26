Fulton County Traffic Fatality Reviewed By Safe Communities Coalition

[Wauseon, OH]— The Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition met virtually on Thursday, April 23rd to review a traffic related fatality that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, January – March. One crash with one fatality was reviewed. During the review, coalition members looked at the cause of the crash and other related details.

This was a single car crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. It was determined that drugs were a factor in this crash. The coalition discussed the importance of continuing to educate Fulton County residents of the dangers of driving impaired. Fulton County Safe Communities will continue to enforce the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different campaign to remind all drivers: if you are impaired by drugs and thinking about driving, pass your keys on to a sober driver.

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915. Follow us on Facebook @FCsafecommunities and Twitter @FC_safecomm for safety tips, information and upcoming events.

–PRESS RELEASE