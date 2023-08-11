Galen Brown (1932 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Galen D. Brown, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Galen was a very humble man with a unique life story. He was raised in Hillsdale County, joined the Army and played professional baseball early in his life.

Galen served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in New York City and played baseball for the Army.

After he was discharged, he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955 when they were World Series Champions.

After his time with the Dodgers, he played semi-pro baseball in Michigan and was voted Most Valuable Player in Michigan.

Galen retired from a long career with Norfolk and Southern Railroad where he was a switchman and Yard Master.

He also was a self-employed carpenter. He was a designer, contractor, and carpenter building many homes in the area. He also served as a volunteer fireman and Little League coach when he lived in Pioneer.

Galen was a member of the Methodist church and former member of the Pioneer American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Galen D. Brown was born on June 28, 1932 in Hillsdale County, Michigan, the son of Clayton J. and Elva B. (Lanius) Brown. He married Beverly L. Lonabarger on September 7, 1952 in Pioneer, Ohio and she survives.

Galen is also survived by his daughters, Deborah (Lon) Hersha, of Hamilton, Kim (Dale) Anderson, of Canton and Teresa Brown, of Bryan; 6 grandchildren, Cory (Lesley) Hersha, Kelli (Tony Brown) Darlin, McKendree (Rob) Morvillo, Nick (Rebecca) Burkard, McCalla (Chase) Shinners and Andrew (Cassie Baker) Burkard and 11 great grandchildren, Kellen, Sehrena, Christian, Layne, Owen, Mathias, Joshua, Joel, Nash, Emery and Malcolm. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will be held beginning at 4:00 P.M. with Lon Hersha officiating. Military rites will be provided afterward by the combined Bryan American Legion and VFW Posts Honor Detail and the US Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Veteran’s Service Office or Visiting Angels.