Gary Best Of Edon Receives 2020 “Top Single Premium Life Producer” Award From KSKJ Life

Edon, OH – For Gary Best, being an insurance agent is more than just a job. Owner of Best Insurance and Financial Services LLC, Best defines what it means to be a successful independent insurance agent. This year, he celebrates 43 years in the insurance industry.

He recently received the 2020 “Top Single Premium Life Producer” Award from KSKJ Life, a 127-year old not-for-profit life insurance and annuity organization headquartered in Joliet, IL. Contracted with KSKJ

Life for over 10 years, Best also received previous distinctions that included “Top 10 Life Producer” and “Top 5 Overall Producer.”

His passion goes beyond selling insurance. In 2015, Best teamed up with KSKJ Life to host a Matching Funds charitable event to benefit the Florence Township Fire Department after the station was destroyed in a fire. Over $5,000 was raised and donated to the Fire Department.

Best resides in Edon and has 3 children, 2 of whom have followed in his footsteps in the insurance business.

Best Insurance and Financial Services LLC is located at 105 N. Michigan St. in Edon. Call (419) 272-2888 or visit best-ins.net