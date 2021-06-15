Northwest State Board Of Trustees Approves Support Staff Contract

NEW DEAL … Front L to R: Joel Miller, NSCC Board Chair & Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President. Back L to R: Makenzie Warncke, Association Support Staff negotiating team & Colin Doolittle, Association Co-President.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in a special session on Wednesday, June 9.

At the meeting, the Board unanimously approved a motion to adopt the tentative support personnel bargaining agreement reached between the College and the NSCC Education Association support staff bargaining unit. The agreement will take effect beginning July 1, 2021 for a period of three years.

Some of the tentative agreement details for support personnel include:

–Compensation: Wages will gradually increase by 3.34% each year (based on market value.)

–Medical: All full-time employees are now on the same benefits platform (employees pay 10% of the medical premium and have 70% of the deductible funded into an H.S.A. account when electing the high-deductible health plan.)

–Other highlights include: Increased hours for part-time employees to be eligible for benefits from 20 to 25, and Changed the trial period for an employee changing jobs from 30 days to 10 working days.

Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC President, noted the teamwork that generated productive negotiations and ultimately a resolution. “The negotiating teams for both parties worked hard and fair to achieve this resolution, and I am proud of their efforts.”

“The process was smooth and effective, and now allows us to focus on continuing to best serve our six-county service area with life-changing education and training,” Hernandez said.