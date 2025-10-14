Gary Weiner (1940 – 2025)

(Resident Of Edgerton)

Gary D. Weiner, age 84, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at CHP Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. He retired from General Telephone with 25 years of service.

Born December 22, 1940, in Auburn, IN, Gary was the son of Lester E. and Wilma I. (Haynes) Weiner. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bowling Green State University in 1962 with a major in Spanish and minor in History.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1962 and mother in 1992. Gary is survived by his sister, Kay L. Weiner, of Sylvania and her sons, Gregory and Jonathon who were adopted from Paraguay.

A private graveside funeral service was held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve the Weiner family.

