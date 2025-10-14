Emily Jennings (2002 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Emily Mae Jennings, age 23, of Wauseon, passed away on October 13, 2025, in her home.

Emily was born on August 3, 2002, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Jeremy and Jacqueline (Mumaw) Jennings.

Emily enjoyed playing video games, especially the game Star Stable, which reflected her love of horses. She loved her friends, her family, and her cats, Kicks and Precious.

Emily is survived by her mother, Jackie Jennings of Wauseon; her father, Jeremy Jennings of Ashland, Ohio; half-sister, Sheyanne; maternal grandparents, LaDonna and Lloyd Fox; paternal grandfather, Tom Jennings; aunt, Donna (Chuck) Milles; uncle, Dave Mumaw; and uncle, Tim Jennings. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Gloria Jennings; and aunt, Robin Radzik.

A memorial service for Emily will take place at a later date at the Wauseon Community Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Community Church (136 Cherry St. Wauseon, Ohio 43567).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Jennings family.