Mary Pierce (1950 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Delta)
Mary Jane Pierce, 74, formerly of Delta and recently of Ladson, SC passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Low Country Community Hospice in Summerville, SC.
Mary was born September 8, 1950, in Toledo, OH. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and shows. She loved watching hummingbirds and listening to Elvis and any praise and worship music.
Mary leaves behind her son, Harold Tripp (Judy) of Oregon, OH; daughters, Teia Berger (James) of Ladson, SC, Amy Irelan of Delta, Tammy Nida of Swanton and Mary Jo Moore (Kelly) also of Swanton; brother, Christopher Jourdan of Redmond, OR; sister, Alice Belville of Portland, OR; nineteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She had many more children and grandchildren from church that called her “Nana” and “Mom” also.
She is predeceased by her mother, Josephine Bisnett; a son, Nolan James Pierce, Jr.; two sisters, Wanda Scheffert and Wilma Bisnett; and a great-granddaughter, Winter Tripp.
A time of visitation will be held at Delta Assembly of God, 405 West Main Street, Delta, Ohio 43515 on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. A memorial service honoring Mary’s life will begin at 11:00 AM also at the church. Pastor Stacy Brankel will be officiating, A private interment will be at Toledo Memorial Park, Toledo, OH.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation by visiting www.wish.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.