Mary Pierce (1950 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Delta)

Mary Jane Pierce, 74, formerly of Delta and recently of Ladson, SC passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Low Country Community Hospice in Summerville, SC.

Mary was born September 8, 1950, in Toledo, OH. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and shows. She loved watching hummingbirds and listening to Elvis and any praise and worship music.

Mary leaves behind her son, Harold Tripp (Judy) of Oregon, OH; daughters, Teia Berger (James) of Ladson, SC, Amy Irelan of Delta, Tammy Nida of Swanton and Mary Jo Moore (Kelly) also of Swanton; brother, Christopher Jourdan of Redmond, OR; sister, Alice Belville of Portland, OR; nineteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She had many more children and grandchildren from church that called her “Nana” and “Mom” also.