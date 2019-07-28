Gerald “Denny” Coressel (1940-2019)

Gerald Dennis Coressel, 79 years, of rural Defiance, passed away Friday afternoon, July 26, 2019 in his home under the care of Hospice. Denny was born May 21, 1940, the son of the late Leonard Henry “L.H” and Mary (Brenner) Coressel.

He was a 1958 graduate of Jewell High School. Denny served our country in the United States Army. Denny married Martha Ann Zipfel on July 1, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic church, Defiance, and she survives. A lifelong farmer, Denny also worked in the Maintenance Department of the former Fulton Tubing, now ITT Higbey in Archbold for 40 years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church – The Ridge as well as the Jewell American Legion Post #635. Denny could fix just about anything. He had a mind that could see how to improve things and make them function just a little bit better. He loved to farm, but he loved to spend time with his family, following his children and grandchildren in their endeavors, continuing to make memories for them.

Surviving is his wife, Martha of Defiance; five children, Jennifer (Tim) Lang of Defiance, Julia (Aaron Snyder) Coressel of Findlay, Matthew Coressel of Defiance, Sheila Coressel of Ada and Martin Coressel of Toledo; six grandchildren, Chelsea Stark, Kolby Wellman, Madelyn Coressel, Paige Coressel, Blake Watson and Ayriana Snyder; four great-grandchildren, Bailee, Noah, Ashlyn and Bentley; one brother, Mike Coressel of Archbold. He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant son, two brothers, Leonard H. “Bud” Coressel, Jr., and Francis Coressel; three sisters, Cecelia Gustweiler, Janet Gustweiler and Catherine Schlegel.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael’s Catholic church, The Ridge, 5480 Moser Road, Defiance with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s the Ridge Cemetery. There will not be any visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church -The Ridge or to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

