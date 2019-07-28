Susan Daniells (1964-2019)

Susan J. Daniells, age 54, of Bryan, Ohio, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. She was a manager and photographer. She enjoyed nature and bird watching and loved pugs. Susan was born on December 13, 1964, in Hammersmith, England, the daughter of Kieth and Pamela (Law) Daniells.

Survivors include two daughters, Pam and Jen; two granddaughters, Katie and Iris; her mother, and her “in heart husband”, Roger Stokes. She was preceded in death by her father.

Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan. Interment will be private. The family requests memorial contributions to the Williams County Humane Society.

