Susan Howe (1960-2019)

Susan J. (Moreland) Howe, 58, of West Unity passed away early Saturday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on October 1, 1960 in Montpelier to LaMar F and Jean A. (Lindholm) Moreland. Susan graduated from North Central High School in 1979.

Susan was employed at Starbucks Coffee at the Indian Meadow Service Plaza for several years. Prior to that she worked at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in several departments. She also volunteered at the Montpelier Senior Center at one time. Susan’s family and grandchildren were very important to her.

She is survived by her son Keathen (Kristen) Moreland of Freeburg, Illinois; daughter Erica L. Sabin of Montpelier; step children Toby, Justin and Chris Howe; eleven grandchildren Liv, Cyrus, Parker, Ashlynn, Kaitlin, Raeanne, Skyler, Morgan, Paige, Kimber and Harrison; mother Jean Locke of Montpelier; and siblings Jim (Mindy) Moreland of Belleville, Michigan, Eric (Mary) Moreland of Pioneer, LaMar “Buddy” (Tonya) Moreland of Stryker, Cindy (Brian) Royer of Angola, and Chris (Eli) Hartman of West Columbia, South Carolina. Susan was preceded in death by her father LaMar, Stepfather Bob Locke and sister Kathy Planson.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

