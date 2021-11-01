Gerald “Gary” Fedderke (1951-2021)

Gerald Lee “Gary” Fedderke, age 69, of Defiance County, passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Gary had worked for LaChoy Food Products, General Motors, Norfolk and Western Rail Road, Spletzer Construction, the Isaac Corporation, had served as Tiffin Township Constable and also on the Stryker Police Department.

Gary was born in Defiance on December 3, 1951, the son of Charles W. and Ruth (Kinsman) Fedderke. On June 30, 1973 he married Judy Bleeks, and she survives. They had been married 48 years.

Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served from January 31, 1969 – September 6, 1971. He was a member of the VFW Post 3360, ad the American Legion Post 117, in Defiance. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan and loved watching Westerns.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Brian (Brandie) Fedderke and Matthew Fedderke; grandchildren, Carrie (Chris Esparza), Emma Fedderke, Alexander Fedderke and Dawson Fedderke. He is also survived by his siblings, Roxanne Albata, Ned (Nancy) Fedderke, Dan (Nora) Fedderke, and Bill Fedderke.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Fedderke and brother-in-law, Sam Albata.

Visitation for Gary will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, where the funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, with Pastor John MacFarlane, officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospice or the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The family is eternally grateful to Tiffin Township EMS, Defiance County EMS, Defiance County Sheriff’s Depart (and Pastor Dave), for the wonderful care and the medical staff at Mercy Hospital in Defiance for their kindness and providing him comfort and care.