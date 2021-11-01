Sandra Fockler (1941-2021)

Sandra E. Fockler, age 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 7:02 A.M. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at CHP – Home Care &Hospice in Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Fockler was a Bryan High School graduate and retired from Ohio Art after over 30 years of employment. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grand children and great-grandchildren.

Sandra was born on December 31, 1941, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of George and Myrtle (Ridenour) Arnold. She married Richard Fockler on October 8, 1960, and he preceded her in death.

Sandra is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Nancy) Fockler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brian Fockler and Scott Fockler, both of Bryan; grandchildren, Melinda Starr, Zeb (Megan) Fockler, Somer (Khiry) Wallace, Chad Fockler, Cody (Jolene) Fockler, and Cortney Fockler.

She was preceded in death by one son, Kurt Fockler; her parents; two sisters, Theris Moog, and Dena Jordy; and one brother, Rodney Arnold.

Private grave side services will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Memorial contributions are requested to CHP Home Care & Hospice of Defiance.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.