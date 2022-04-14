Gerald “Squeak” McCool (1935-2022)

Facebook

Gerald Lee “Squeak” McCool, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:15 P.M. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Meadows of Delphos in Delphos, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mr. McCool was a 1954 graduate of Montpelier High School and worked in tool and die, beginning his career at The Ohio Art Company, then JBM Tool and Die, both in Bryan, before becoming co-owner with Darrel Thiel of Rural Products near Edgerton, Ohio, which they operated for thirty-two years until retirement.

Squeak enjoyed farming, camping, fishing, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, snowmobiling and restoring his classic cars.

He was also a private pilot, owning his own plane that could often be seen taking off and landing on his private airstrip close to his home.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for more than fifty years and enjoyed his time spent with his family, especially his children and granddaughter.

Gerald Lee McCool was born on October 13, 1935, in Hamilton, Indiana, the son of Waldo and Delcie (Beebe) McCool. He married Donna M. Clark on February 26, 1960, in Bryan, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Julie (Ken) Gerdeman, of Kalida, Ohio; one son, Terry (Debi Miller) McCool, of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida; one granddaughter, Raegan Gerdeman, of Kalida; two brothers, Bill (Hilda) McCool, of Edgerton, and Lou McCool, of Ball Lake, Indiana; and one sister, Jan (Bob) Salsbury, of Fairview, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law, Diana McCool.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Summer Recreation Program or to Wesley United Methodist Church.