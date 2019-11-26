Gerald Van Meer (1926-2019)

Gerald W. Van Meer, 93, of Pioneer, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. He was born on November 16, 1926 in Toledo to Harold W. and Mildred I. (Griesinger) Van Meer.

Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II. On May 30, 1948 he married Barbara J. Wolcott in Sylvania and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2009.

Jerry retired from Ford Maumee Stamping (Local 1892) as a carpenter. He also worked for Meyer & Mohn Contractors building homes.

He is survived by his children, Judith (Steven) Spaulding of Petersburg, MI and Thomas (Peggy) Van Meer of Broken Arrow, OK; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara J. Van Meer and brother, James A. Van Meer.

Jerry will be laid to rest in a private service at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Williams County Veterans Memorial.

Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

