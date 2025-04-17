Gerard “Gary” Hallett (1936 – 2025)

(1954 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Gerard “Gary” Anthony Hallett, age 88, a dedicated family man and respected member of the community, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 15, 2025, at his home in Swanton, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 31, 1936 to Lawrence and Louise (Poss) Hallett, Gary was a lifelong resident of Swanton, where he made a significant impact both personally and professionally. On March 31, 1959, he married his loving and devoted wife, Violet Elaine Belcher.

Gary’s career in construction sales spanned many years including Schlageter-Nauman and culminating with his retirement in 2002 from Mosser Construction.

His work ethic and commitment to excellence were hallmarks of his professional life, mirroring the dedication he showed in all aspects of his endeavors.

A proud alumnus of Swanton High School, Gary graduated in 1954, where he excelled in athletics, particularly in football and basketball. His talents earned him a place in the Swanton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Following high school, he attended Bowling Green State University, where he played collegiate golf for four years, winning numerous championships and achieving the title of golf MVP upon his graduation in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Gary was a proud U.S. Army veteran. While stationed at Fort Knox, KY he was a member of the U.S. Army Golf Team. His sense of duty and commitment to his country was a defining aspect of his character.

He was a lifelong and active member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and the Swanton American Legion Post #479, where he forged lasting friendships.

Gary’s passion for golf was evident throughout his life. He began his golfing journey as a caddie at Valleywood Golf Club, eventually becoming a notable member and serving as its Past President.

He held several course records and became a sixteen-time champion. As an amateur, he won the Toledo Open in 1972 solidifying his legacy within the sport. In 2010, his contributions to golf were recognized with his induction into the Toledo Golf Hall of Fame.

Beyond his professional and athletic accomplishments, Gary loved fishing. Since he was a young boy, he looked forward to annual fishing trips to Canada with his father and brothers.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elaine, and their children: daughters Bonnie (Gary) Gratop and Mary Jo (Stephen) Jacoby; sons Anthony (Toni) Hallett and Gary, Jr. (Nicole) Hallett; and son-in-law Stacy Mock. He was a cherished grandfather to Brandon (Patsy) Hallett, Justin Hallett, Kristen Mock, Allison (Luke) Sims, Alexander (Grace) Gratop, Maria Jacoby, Andrew Hallett, Benjamin Hallett, and Jackson Hallett, and he proudly embraced the role of great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Barbara) Hallett, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members who held him dearly.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Louise Hallett; his daughter Teri Mock; sisters Peggy Friel and Rita Hallett; and brothers Terrence, Lawrence Jr., Gerald, and James Hallett.

Friends and family may visit Monday, April 21st from 4 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, April 22nd from 10 am to 11 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Church.