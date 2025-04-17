Raymond “Ray” Hunt (1940 – 2025)

(Liberty Center Resident)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond (Ray) Edward Hunt, 84, of Liberty Center, Ohio.

Ray died at his home in the early morning hours of April 15, 2025, where he spent his final days surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye (Tippin) Hunt, sister Delores Robert, daughters Michelle (John) Hunt-Laubach and Tanya (Rich) Bayless, grandchildren Jonathan (Theresa) Laubach, Daniel (Ceanna) Surgeson, Emily (Jesus) Santander, Joseph Surgeson, Kyrstn Hunt, and Charlotte Laubach, beloved nephew Matthew Tippin, and great-grandchildren Marina, Edward, Skilr, Elijah, Zaiden, and Victoria.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Laura Hunt, sisters Mary Posadny and Kathy Hofbauer, and grandsons Jeffrey Surgeson and Daimyen Bayless.

Ray was a Private First Class in the US Army and Army Reserve from 1963 to 1969 and served as a Military Police Officer in Heilbronn, Germany.

He delighted in regaling his family and friends with tales of his overseas adventures. Throughout his life, Raymond shared with his family his love of music and singing.

He was deeply proud of his lead singer role in the song “Darlene” by Freddie & the Parliaments, recorded in 1959. He also enjoyed cooking and taught his daughters and granddaughters how to make homemade bread. Hockey was Ray’s favorite sport, a love he passed on to family members.

He was always a supportive fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, despite their less than stellar record each season.

Ray was also proud of his work operating the homogenizer at Hunt-Wesson, where he helped refine and streamline production processes and trained others on the equipment.

The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut Street in Swanton, where a celebration of Ray’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.