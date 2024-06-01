“Ghost Stories Of Northwest Ohio” To Be Presented At June Banquet / Meeting Of FCGS

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society (FCGS) meeting is Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The catered banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. and reservations are required by June 4, 2024.

For reservations, please send your reservation request to kate.seigneur@gmail.com. You can pay at the door, just let us know you are planning on coming.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. when Taylor Moyer will include information on Ghost Stories in Northwest Ohio. Ghost stories, haunted places; not your typical campfire stories.

Taylor breaks down haunts, what classifies as a haunt, what research shows...