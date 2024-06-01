North Central Recognizes Retirees & Staff Members

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRETIREES … As the school year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to celebrate and honor our wonderful retirees. Pictured are this year’s retirees, Kristen Ewers, Sally Wheeler, Kent Hutchison and Kim Hutchison. These incredible individuals have dedicated countless years of service, passion, and love to our North Central community. From inspiring students in the classroom to supporting colleagues and fostering a nurturing environment, their impact is immeasurable. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and commitment to making North Central a place where students thrive, and dreams take flight. Join us in wishing them a joyous and fulfilling retirement filled with new adventures and cherished memories. Thank you for being such an integral part of our Eagle family. You will always have a special place in our hearts. TWENTY OR MORE YEARS … We are honored to recognize the remarkable staff members who have dedicated 20 years or more to the field of education, Deb Maneval, Barb Waldron, Lisa Blue, and Angie Lashaway. Their unwavering commitment, passion, and hard work have profoundly impacted our North Central community and beyond. These incredible educators have touched countless lives, inspired generations of students, and played a pivotal role in shaping the future. Their legacy of excellence and dedication continues to elevate North Central to new heights. Join us in celebrating their outstanding service and profound impact. Thank you for your years of dedication, love, and support. We are so proud and grateful to have you as part of our Eagle family! ALUMNI … As we wrap up another fantastic school year, we are thrilled to honor the amazing staff members who are proud alumni of North Central! Each of these incredible individuals not only graduated as Eagles but also returned to soar even higher, dedicating their time and talents to our wonderful school community. From the classroom to the office, their commitment and passion are truly inspiring. Here’s to celebrating our Eagle pride and the incredible journey of our staff from students to educators! Let’s continue to inspire, educate, and make North Central the best it can be.