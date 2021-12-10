Girl Named Tom To Perform At Fountain City Ampitheater In June 2022

The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce the second Summer Season for the Fountain City Amphitheater.

This year’s lineup will include artists who have played in local, national and international venues, and television. We will also feature children’s events, concerts, yoga, and more from May through August, all free!

“We are excited to announce our second summer season at the Fountain City Amphitheater. Last year we brought the Bryan Area a wide variety of events for our first season, and we look forward to doing that yet again this year,” stated Jeffrey Tonjes Fountain City Amphitheater Coordinator.

Some highlights of the 2022 season include:

Girl Named Tom-June 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM

Hot off NBC’s the Voice, Pettisville natives, Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty otherwise known as “Girl Named Tom” will be performing their only 2022 Northwest Ohio Concert at the Fountain

City Amphitheater. Girl Named Tom’s sound is built on the palpable voice of Bekah Grace and her two brothers’ beautiful sibling harmony.

While their original repertoire is full of variety, the acoustic instruments and sweet vocal blend put them with acoustic pop / singer-songwriter music.

Their style combines the classics (Joni Mitchell; Crosby, Stills & Nash) with artists of today (Taylor Swift, The Wailin’ Jennys, Adrianne Lenker). Girl Name Tom will end Saturday’s Day in the Park festivities followed by a firework show that will light up the Amphitheater sky!

Fireworks sponsored by the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Girl Named Tom is currently competing in the Finals on NBC’s The Voice.

“Girl Name Tom has been on my list to bring to the Amphitheater and when I reached out t0 them for our 2022 Summer at the beginning of their journey on NBC’s The Voice.”

“I was excited to be able to book them for their only Northwest Ohio Concert for 2022 at the Amphitheater,” explained Tonjes.

Frontiers: The World’s Number One Tribute To Journey-June 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM

After a Facebook poll on the Fountain City Amphitheater page, this season, we bring you the sounds of Journey. Frontiers is the world’s number one tribute to Journey.

These five talented, skilled, renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note – every nuance, every iconic riff, all the feels.

Frontiers covers all the greatest hits of Journey, taking you back to the late 70’s during Journey’s magical inception with Gregg Rolie and Neal Schon, and to the 80’s with Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain, when Journey’s timeless, chart topping hits such as Open Arms, Separate Ways, Send Her My Love, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Don’t Stop Believing, Who’s Crying Now, Anyway You Want It, and many others ruled the airwaves.

When both Steve Perry and Neal Schon proclaim to the world via Twitter that Frontiers is their favorite Journey tribute band, you know you’re in for an authentic, unmatched, amazing experience.

B2Wins – July 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM

Rio de Janeiro’s own B2Wins, short for Brazilian twins, promises an unforgettable, charismatic show that’s part rock, part dance party, and part stand-up comedy.

The twin brothers got their start playing handmade violins in the slums of Brazil and were awarded full scholarships to study music in the US, where their orchestra was featured on NPR before the boys could even speak English. Ten years later, they now tour full-time, aiming to change the world through music.

“These charismatic musicians, B2Wins, will move you to your feet dancing and singing along with their upbeat covers and original music performed on their violins. You are not going to want to miss these talent men!” said Tonjes.

From Austin to Bryan-August 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM

The Fountain City Amphitheater will again bring talented musicians from the “Live music Capital of the World” to Bryan to help us kickoff our first Fountain City Amphitheatre Rib Cookoff! More details will be released soon.

Current 2022 Calendar of Events for the Fountain City Amphitheater

May 29 7:00 PM-Worship at the AMP co-sponsored by Bryan Area Ministerial Association

June 3 8:00 PM-Frontiers: The World’s Number One Tribute To Journey

June 10 9:30 PM-Family Movie Night featuring Wizard of Oz

June 11 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw; 11:00 AM-Story Time at the AMP featuring Paul Combs; 7:00 PM-Comedy Under the Stars

June 15 7:30 PM-Bryan Community Band

June 25 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw; 8:00 PM-Girl Named Tom (Day in the Park)

June 26 11:00 A- Community Worship co-sponsored by Bryan Area Ministerial Association

July 8 7:00 PM-B2wins

July 9 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw

July 15 9:30 PM-Family Movie Night featuring Jurassic Park

July 16 11:00 AM-Story Time at the AMP; 5:00 PM-BHS Alumni Concert co-sponsored by BHS Alumni Association

July 23 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw

July 24 7:00 PM-Worship at the AMP co-sponsored by Bryan Area Ministerial Association

August 6 11:00 AM-Story Time at the AMP 5:00 PM From Austin to Bryan Concert and Rib Cock off

August 13 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw

August 20 6:00 PM-Toledo Symphony Brass Quintet

August 27 9:00 AM-Yoga with Clarissa Votaw

August 28 7:00 PM-Worship at the AMP co-sponsored by Bryan Area Ministerial Association

*Dates, times, and events are subject to change.

Food and beverage vendors will be at the Amphitheater for select events. For an additional list of upcoming events, or to learn more information about the Amphitheater like rental options or becoming a sponsor or booster member, visit cityofbryan.com/fcamphitheater.