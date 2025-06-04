Gladys Rue (1931 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Gladys W. Rue, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away on June 4, 2025, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan. Gladys was a pie baker for several restaurants, including Smith’s and Tiffany’s Cafe in Wauseon.

Gladys was born on September 13, 1931, in Wauseon, to the late Charles and Linna (Coy) Schlegel. On November 26, 1952, Gladys married the love of her life, George Rue, who preceded her in death in December of 2020. Gladys and George were long time members of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

Gladys is survived by her son, Robert Rue of VA; daughter, Willi (Garry) Baker of MI; daughter, Linda (Brian) Thornton of Montpelier; and daughter, Laura (Scott) Blosser of WV. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents; and six sisters and two brothers.

Visitation for Gladys will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, from 1pm to 2pm. A funeral service will take place at 2pm, with Pastor Mark Pitman officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Rue family.