Fae Musser (1923 – 2025)

Fae Isabelle Musser, 102, of Bryan, Ohio passed Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold.

Fae was born April 14, 1923, in Williams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Beulah (Buda) Ridenour. She was a graduate of Chesterfield High School, Fulton County, Ohio.

She married William “Bill” Musser on January 15, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until he passed away on August 9, 2013.

Fae was a supportive farmer’s wife and dedicated employee, working as a receptionist at Bard Manufacturing for 37 years. She previously attended First Brethren Church, Bryan. Fae and William had a passion for traveling.

Their trips took them around the world and included many motorcycle rides across the United States. William and Fae worked tirelessly at the farm and cherished their time away together making lasting memories.

Fae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Musser; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred (Ralph) Oberlin and Lenore (Jack) Oxenrider; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence (Donna) Ridenour; niece, Calstia Davis; nephew, Rick Oberlin; great-nephew, Shawn Davis. Surviving are her dear friends, Allen and Shelly Dean of Bryan and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Fae will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services will immediately begin in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mary Beth Smith Gunn officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com