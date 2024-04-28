God, Family, Community, & Baseball -The Scoop On What Matters Most To Edgerton’s New High School Principal

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFAMILY FIRST … Alongside his love for God is Brett Grieser’s love for being a father and baseball fan. Pictured here are the Griesers (Brett, Ashlie, Kollyns, and Casyn) attending a Buckeyes game together.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

A Stryker native and the eldest of three children, Brett Grieser has always tried hard to do what’s right, as his parents, Joe, and Connie, taught him.

“They taught me the importance of hard work, what...