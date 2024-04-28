Edgerton High School Celebrates Prom Night In The “Garden Of Gods”

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERVIEW 45 PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Edgerton High School students celebrated a night out this past weekend at prom. The event took place on Friday, April 27th at Edgerton High School off of East River Street. The students entered the building with their names announced at 6:00 p.m.

The schedule for the event included the walk-in entrance of all the students,...