Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered In Honor Of Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner

COLUMBUS, Ohio)— In honor of the life and service of Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lorain County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. This order will remain in effect until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly U.S. and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.