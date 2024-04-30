Grace North (1927 – 2024)

(Executive Secretary For Ohio Art)

Grace C. North, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024, at The Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Indiana.

Grace worked as an Executive Secretary for the Ohio Art Company in Bryan for over 23 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, enjoyed bird watching and was an animal lover.

Grace was born September 21, 1927, in Hartman, Colorado, the daughter of Lewis and Clarice (Page) Coulson. She married John S. North on December 31, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2014.

Grace is survived by her two sons, Michael North, of Bryan, and Mark North, of Defiance, Ohio; and her brother, Donald L. (Judy) Coulson, of Ashtabula, Ohio. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be directed to the Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 OH-15, Defiance, OH 43512.

