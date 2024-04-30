Charles “Chuck” Lesniewicz (1949 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Delta)

Charles (Chuck) Henry Lesniewicz, 74, Maumee, Ohio (formerly of Delta, Ohio) passed away Saturday evening April 27, 2024 at his home.

Chuck was born on October 10, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Start High School and later attended the University of Toledo for three years where he majored in accounting.

At the age of 19 while attending UT, he started working for United Parcel Service, where he was employed for the next 40 years in various clerical positions. Chuck met and married his wife Peggy (Sherman) in 1972.

They were married for over 51 years. Some of the happiest moments of his life were the birth of his three sons, Andrew, Kerry, and Matthew. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and later coached all three sons in Little League baseball at Delta, Ohio.

Chuck enthusiastically attended all his sons’ sporting events, including football, baseball, and wrestling. He retired from UPS in the fall of 2009, after which he began babysitting his first two grandsons, Athyn and Jonah.

Later after they started school, Chuck made a home for and provided guidance for Peggy’s nephew, Logan Sherman. After all of this, he then worked as a painter for five years for his son Kerry.

Chuck was a very loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo B. Lesniewicz; mother, Virginia (Zurawski) Lesniewicz and his in-laws, Lawrence (Chuck) Sherman and Joyce (Shoemaker) Sherman. Chuck is survived by his older brother, Tom (Pat) Lesniewicz; wife Peggy; three sons, Andrew (Gretchen), Kerry (Angie) and Matthew; nephew, Logan Sherman, and his grandsons, Athyn, Jonah, Vincent and Gustav.

Friends will be received from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service honoring Chuck’s life will begin at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2024, also at the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Judy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seagate Food Bank, 526 High St., Toledo, Ohio 43609 and the American Diabetes Association, 7023 Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023 in his memory.

Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Chuck’s family.