Gregory Glick (1950 – 2023)

Gregory A Glick died on June 4, 2023, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born July 23, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio, to Claude and June (Jacoby) Glick.

The family moved to Bryan, Ohio, in 1963. After graduating from Bryan High School, he attended Bowling Green State University. After earning a degree from Bowling Green he moved back to Bryan.

Greg worked at the Ohio Art Company and Goodyear Tire. He enjoyed playing his guitars. His motto was always “slow and easy.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and June; his wife, Carole, who died in 2016; and brother, Tim who passed earlier this year. He is survived by one brother, Dennis Glick of Dublin Ohio.

In honor of Greg’s wishes, there will be no visitation or public service.

The family suggests tributes to the Williams County Public Library, Bryan, Ohio; Bryan Parks and Recreation Department; or, to the Williams County Humane Society.