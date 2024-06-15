Gregory Nofziger (1953 – 2024)

(Former Hilltop School Board Member)

Gregory D. Nofziger of West Unity, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2024, at the age of 70 in Archbold, Ohio. He was born on December 10, 1953 to William and Adonna Nofziger in Wauseon, Ohio.

On September 23, 1983, he entered into a loving union with Linda S. Connolly, who survives him. Greg considered his family his greatest accomplishment in life.

He was the proud father of Angela Bowers of Liberty Center, Andrew (Alita) Bowers of Archbold, and Steven (Amanda) Nofziger of Montpelier.

Proudly hailing from Hilltop High School, Gregory’s commitment to education and community led him to serve on the school board for 12 years.

Following his high school graduation, he embarked on a distinguished career in the Air Force as an aircraft maintenance specialist, exemplifying his unwavering dedication to service.

He found great pride in his family’s tradition of military service, with two grandsons currently serving in the Navy and Marines. His devotion to his country and family was a cornerstone of his character.

For many years, Gregory contributed his talents to the Ohio Gas Company, retiring in 2018 after a fulfilling career.

An avid outdoorsman, he found solace in camping and shared his passion for NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes with those he held dear.

Greg was a member of the West Unity Methodist Church where he was an usher and volunteer for the Wednesday night community meal.

Gregory leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Linda; his children Angela, Andrew (Alita), and Steven (Amanda); his grandchildren Cody and Drew Bowser, Hannah and Lani Bowers, and Caelan, Sawyer, and Everett Nofziger; his mother, Adonna; and his siblings Brad (Michelle) Nofziger, Dawn Wyman, Mary (Joe) Keesbury, and Candy (Michael) Bowers.

Private services will be held for the family at a later date. Krill Funeral Service has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Unity United Methodist Church or their community meal fund.