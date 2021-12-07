Gregory Zuver (1963-2021)

Gregory Eugene Zuver, 58, of Alvordton, passed away on December 5, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

He was born on October 27, 1963 in Montpelier to Arlo Cyrus and Marilyn Jean (Moore) Zuver. Greg graduated from North Central High School in 1984.

Greg worked on the volunteer Madison Township-Kunkle Fire Department for 26 years retiring as a safety officer.

He was currently employed at Becker and Scrivens Concrete working in the Montpelier division the past three years.

Greg was a member of the Montpelier Moose and went there every Sunday at 1:00 pm. He enjoyed camping, fishing on his pontoon boat, playing cards and singing as he always wanted to be a rock star.

Most of all, Greg loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and family.

Greg is survived by his children, Talisha (Paul) Davis of West Unity and Derek E. Zuver of Sherwood; three grandchildren, Jonathon, Ashlynn and Jayson; one great grandchild, Landon; sister, Tina M. Roehrs; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rodney, Kevin and Eddie Jo Zuver; and two sisters, Patty Treesh and Kelly Roehrs.

Visitation for Greg will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 3-7 pm and on Friday from 10-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Evans to officiate. Interment will follow at Kunkle Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be given to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com