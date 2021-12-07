Timothy Churchill (1946-2021)

Timothy M. Churchill, age 75, of Delta, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Sunday night, December 5, 2021. He was born in Wauseon to the late Vernon E. Churchill and Mildred (McQuillin) Churchill.

Tim graduated from Delta High School in 1964, then attended Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and dual major in English.

He later received his Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Bowling Green State University in 1990. While at Bowling Green State University Tim was a student newspaper sports reporter, Bowling Green State University Sports Information Office assistant, and Bowling Green Sentinel Tribune sports reporter.

His teaching career included Kentucky Military Institute as a high school English teacher, high school English and journalism teacher for Delta High School and Ida, Michigan High School, Delta High School guidance counselor, Delta Middle School guidance counselor.

Tim was also involved with the Wauseon Elks as club manager, a freelance writer with the Delta Atlas, feature story writer, editor, and copy-reader at the Farmland News, Delta Municipal Pool Manager, Ironwood Golf Course clubhouse worker, Old Pines Golf Course clubhouse worker, Hillcrest Country Club clubhouse worker, White Pines Golf Course clubhouse worker.

Tim’s coaching positions included junior high football and basketball, high school varsity and JV golf, high school JV basketball (boys and girls), high school varsity girls’ basketball and softball, high school varsity soccer, assistant high school varsity football.

Tim was very active in local organizations including Fulton Lodge #248 F & AM; Maumee-BG #1850, Swanton #2462, and Wauseon #1734 BPO Elks; Delta Eagles; American Cancer Society Fulton County Volunteer Leadership Council; Healthy Choices Caring Communities; United States Golf Association; USO; Folds of Honor Golf Outing fund raising committee; Memorial Golf Tournament marshal; Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels; Sigma Delta Chi; Alpha Phi Omega.

Tim enjoyed golf, reading, crossword and Sudoku puzzles and spending time with grandchildren and family.

Some of Tim’s greatest accomplishments in life included graduating from BGSU in three years while working three part-time jobs; teaching and counseling for 40½ years, while surviving Hodgkins Disease and triple by-pass surgery, holding top local position in both the Masons and the Elks, serving as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Northwest District of the Ohio Elks Association, President of the Ohio Elks Association, serving on the Elks Grand Lodge Youth Activities Committee, being inducted into the Ohio Elks Association Hall of Fame in 2013, being on the Fulton County Volunteer Leadership Council of the American Cancer Society, Road to Recovery Coordinator, Chairman on Healthy Choices Caring Communities; Delta Sesquicentennial Committee and volunteer at Delta Elementary School and a crisis counselor for PDY Schools.

Tim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kimberly S. Churchill; children, Gretchen (Devin) Hochhausler, T.W. (Christina) Churchill, Nathan (Harrison) Gibbs and Stephanie (Josh) Huner; brother, V. Edgar (Brenda) Churchill Jr.; sister, Christie (Mike) Meyer; grandchildren, Tully Hochhausler, Nolan Hochhausler, Sydney Churchill, Hayleigh Creps, Macy Creps, Jude Pence, Lexi Pence, Pam Gibbs, Preston Gibbs, Jarvis Gibbs, David Gibbs and Beautiful Gibbs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Penny Churchill and Hallie VanAtta; and granddaughter, Lyndsey Creps.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM -7:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A service celebrating Tim’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 also at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles, 304 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Tim’s memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.