Greta Barker (1933-2022)

Greta A. Barker, age 88, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Greta was a fashion consultant and manager at the former Ulman’s department store in Bryan. She had worked there for 34 years.

She was a former member of the Episcopal Church in Adrian, Michigan. She was an animal rescuer, enjoyed working in her yard and gardening and loved spending time with her girlfriends.

Greta was born June 2, 1933 in Palmyra, Michigan, the daughter of William E. and Marelda E. (Jacobs) Ireland. She graduated from Adrian High School.

Greta is survived by her sons, James McElfresh and Michael (Suzanne) McElfresh, both of Bryan; grandchildren, Stephen McElfresh and Scott (Hollie) McElfresh; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jocelyn and Drake; half brother, Michael (Jean) May, of Lehigh Acres, Florida and her beloved dog, Zoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Ireland; sister, Jeanine Clemmons and half sister, Jackie Blanton.

There will be no visitation or services held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later this Spring at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with Greta’s arrangements.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or the Williams County Humane Society.

