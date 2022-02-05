Richard “Rick” Scott, Jr. (1956-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Richard J. “Rick” Scott, Jr., age 65, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, after an illness of one year.

Mr. Scott was a 1974 graduate of Edon High School and had been employed by Simpson Industries/Metaldyne in Edon until the closing of the plant after thirty years of service.

He then worked at Plas-tec for the last five years. He was a member of the Edon Church of Christ.

Richard J. “Rick” Scott, Jr. was born on March 7, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Richard J. and Nora Lee (Beltz) Scott, Sr.

Survivors include one sister, Susan (Duane) Thiel, of Edon; one nephew, Joe (Michele) Thiel, of Edon; three nieces, Jodi (Larry) Rios, of Hamilton, Indiana, Jaci (Dave Mellot) Thiel, of Edon, and Jena (Mike) Couts, of Edon; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, fron 3:00-6:00 P.M. in the Edon Church of Christ. Services will follow at 6:00 P.M. in the Edon Church of Christ with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. Private interment will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ or to the Walz Park Playground Project in care of the Village of Edon.

Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.