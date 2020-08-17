Guy “Bill” Edwards (1942-2020)

Guy William “Bill” Edwards, 78, of Bryan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 14, 2020 at SKLD in Bryan. He was born on May 28, 1942 in Bryan to Warren Hendrix and Iris Lucile (Mercer) Edwards. Bill attended North Central High School.

Bill worked for Isaac’s in Bryan starting out as a tire maker and ending his career working as a supervisor in Fort Wayne. He loved camping, traveling, making hobo stew and playing cards. Bill was the “jokester” at the nursing home always making others smile. He was a lifelong member of the Bryan Eagles #2233.

Bill is survived by his children, Phillip (Andrea) Edwards of Lyons and April Edwards of Bryan; two grandchildren, J. Tucker Harman of Bryan and Charli Jo Dunderman of Antwerp; four great granddaughters, Arriyana, Kaydence, Grace Lynn and Emberly; five step children, Cindy Strouse of Bryan, Christina (Wendell) Moore of Bryan, Mike (Tonya) Strouse of Tulsa, OK, Kenny (Diane) Strouse of Mocksville, NC and Ronnie (Connie) Strouse of Wildwood, FL; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; four siblings, Linda (Leland) Esterline, Jim (Kay) Edwards, Wendy (Bill) Celestino all of Bryan and Deb (Jim) Shikora of Ney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Edwards; one brother, Warren Edwards; granddaughter, Morgan Rae; and two step children, David and Randy Strouse.

A time to receive friends will held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-4:30 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will immediately follow calling hours at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to attend are asked to abide by recommended social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged. Bill will be laid to rest at Buffalo Cemetery in a private interment.

Memorial contributions may be given to SKLD Bryan, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.