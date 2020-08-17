Doyle Bender (1935-2020)

Doyle E. Bender, age 84, passed away surrounded by his family at his daughters residence on Saturday, August 15, 2020 where he had lived for the past 3 years. He was born on September 1, 1935 in Chesterfield Township to Edwin T. and Hazel (Croninger) Bender.

Doyle was a graduate of Chesterfield High School and farmed on the dairy farm with his father for many years until his passing. Later in life he could be found offering a friendly smile and great knowledge to many people while merchandising for Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware.

Doyle was a member of Inlet Mennonite Church. He worked hard, was devoted to his family and stood by his loving wife for 39 years, Peggy Jo (Waldron) Bender who preceded him in death on August 15, 1996. Doyle’s family will remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Randy E.) Sauder and son, Kristopher Bender; granddaughter, Amber Sauder; grandson, Isaac Sauder; brother-in-law, James (Lee) Waldron and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jo Bender; siblings, Howard (Bernida) Bender, Audrey (Kenneth) Moll and Ola (Bob) Davis and sister-in-law, Debbie (John) Meyer.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitation will be private for immediate family. Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Wauseon Union Cemetery where the family will gather with guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Don Krieger officiating. Burial will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Due to health concerns with COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be encouraged.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made CHP Homecare & Hospice, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891 or to a charity of the donor’s choice in Doyle’s memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Bender family. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doyle E. Bender, please visit our floral store.