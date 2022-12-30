Wylie Brown (1932-2022)

Wylie Rose Brown, 90, of Hartford, MI, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at home surrounded by family singing Amazing Grace and prayer.

She was born on January 6, 1932 in Putnam County, OH to Carl Elbert and Sarah Minnie (Oberdier) Lusk.

Wylie graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1949 On May 19, 1977 she married Lewis Brown, Sr., and he preceded her in death.

Wylie was an attentive homemaker and was a member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church and attended Hartford Bible Church.

She loved writing poetry and reciting her Images poem to everyone she met to the point of stopping elderly ladies at Walmart.

She is famous for unconditionally loving her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her whole family.

Her hand-crafted item of crochet, knitting, and tatting are too numerous to count.

She is survived by her children, David E. Budd of Edon, OH, Rebecca (Luke) Schemenauer of Hartford, MI, Brenda Churhill of Newnan, GA, Donna Lovejoy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Melanie Moore of Myrtle Beach, SC, Janna Harness of Crossville, TN, Whitney (Annette) Budd of Skyesville, MD and Donald E. Budd of Sandusky, OH; bonus children, Robert (Jodi) Budd of Addison, MI, Christina Budd of Montpelier, OH, special friend, Jean Budd of Montpelier, OH, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; brother Dewey Lusk of Defiance, Ohio, sister Thelma Edwards of Gomer, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wylie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis Brown; three brothers, David Joe Lusk, John Franklin Lusk and Dallis Lee Lusk; and sister Cecile Virginia Ridinger.

Visitation for Wylie will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Slagle and Pastor Ben Williamson to officiate.

Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Christian Union Church or Hartford Bible Church.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.