H.O.P.E. Center At Edgerton Schools Celebrated

H.O.P.E. CENTER RIBBON CUTTING … Helping Others Prosper Everyday are the encouraging words that make the acronym for this new educational center at Edgerton Schools which focuses on children with autism. Superintendent Kermit Riehle proudly welcomed everyone who showed up to celebrate as they held a ribbon cutting moment on August 25, 2022. Present for the ribbon cutting along with Mr. Riehle, were Edgerton Mayor Robert Day and Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles, holding the ribbon. Gathered around them were Jody Dunham, Jill Gilliland, Kerri Weir, Representative Jim Hoops, Bill Bleckley, Andrew Kiess, Lyn Bowsher, Josh Siebenaler, Amy Thomas and Rob Tangeman. These folks came, representing village, state, school, contractor, architect, local business and NWOESC. The building that houses this new center is also the new home to several school offices and a new board room, allowing the administration to spread out. The building was first opened in 1971 as the Edgerton Middle School and served that purpose until 2004. Since then it has been used for a various number of purposes, but this is seen as a wonderful upgrade. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)