HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF FULTON COUNTY: Adrea Horak’s Journey To A New Home In Swanton

NEW HOME … Adrea Horak (above) does some painting work inside the garage of her new home in Swanton built by volunteers of Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County.

FAMILY AFFAIR … It's been a family affair in the Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County house building project. From left is Corey Dimodica, soon-to-be house owner, Adrea Horak and Katie Dimodica who had volunteered their time.

(PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILL...