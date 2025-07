Robert P. “Bob” Dewille, 65, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 25, 2025, at his residence. There will be no public visitation or services held at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.