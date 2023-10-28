Harold Gunn (1978 – 2023)

(Attended Montpelier High School)

Harold Edward Gunn, 44, of Bryan passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 21, 1978 in Hillsdale, Michigan. Harold attended Montpelier High School.

Harold had a life passion for art, which was shown through his tattooing abilities. He was a loyal friend to many, almost to a fault and making people laugh was something that he loved.

He enjoyed having intellectual conversations and was currently working on a book called “The Opportunist.” In Harold’s spare time he listened to music, riding his Harley and taking pride in his Cadillac. In recent times, he had been working in the construction field and was attending Xperience Church in Defiance.

He is survived by his mother Peggy (Junior) McCowan of Montgomery, Michigan; daughter Tayler (Rich Burns) Gunn of Holland, Ohio; sisters JoAnn (Corey) Hollis of Jonesville, Michigan and Linda (Christian) McDowell of Reading, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Christopher Gonze of Adrian, Michigan, Alexandrya Lorenz of Hillsdale, Michigan, Thomas Lorenz of Hillsdale, Kaileigh Hollis of Jonesville and Ariana McDowell of Reading, Michigan; great niece Aulora Lorenz of Hillsdale; step siblings Tina (Rob) Geiner of Temperance, Michigan, Trina (Lou) O’Brien of Maryland, Eugene McCowan of Morenci, Michigan, Lilly McCowan of Point Place, Ohio, Justin (Jenna Whaley) McCowan of Coldwater, Heather (Jeff) Parker of Adrian, Andy (Shar) McCowen of Toledo and Travis Fuller of Clintwood, Virginia.

Harold was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Marie Strauss; maternal grandfather A.W. Strauss; and his best friend Specialist Randy Raabe.

Visitation hours for Harold will be held on Monday October 30, 2023 from 5-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 11am at the funeral home with Aaron Hopson to officiate. The interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to them to help defray expenses. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com