Harold “Heidi” Sauber (1939 – 2025)

(Supporter Of Wauseon Athletic Program)

Harold “Heidi” Sauber, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on December 9, 2025, at Northcrest Nursing in Napoleon.

Heidi worked for Hurst Company and Bill’s Locker Room before retirement. He also served as a tax accountant for over 50 years.

Heidi was born on August 17, 1939, in Napoleon, to the late Marion and Mary (Foelker) Sauber. He was a Napoleon High School graduate. On September 21, 1963, he married Mary (Hurst) who preceded him in death in 2017.

He later attended The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Business. Heidi was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed supporting the Wauseon Athletic Program.

Surviving Heidi is his son, Andy Sauber of Wauseon; son, Tim Sauber of Florida; daughter, Amy (Scott) Rychener of Wauseon; son, David (Andrea) Sauber of Wauseon; grandchildren, Matt, Blake, Luke, Lexi (Cal), and Noah; great-grandchildren, Claire, Braxton, and Jacqueline; and special friend, Marsha Stanton. He is also survived by his brother, John Sauber of Florida; and sister, Mary (John) Nemec of Kent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents; and brother, Fred and David Sauber.

All services for Heidi will be private. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Napoleon, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Sauber family.