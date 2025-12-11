Garold Spiess (1958 – 2025)

(Graduated From Delta High School)

Garold Forest Spiess, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio Passed away November 23rd, 2025.

Born on July 14, 1958, at the Detweiler Hospital, in Wauseon, OH, to parents Harold and Dorthy Spiess (Schorling). He graduated from Delta High school.

Garold was a hardworking, kind, funny/humorous, resilient, loving, etc., and held interests like cooking/baking, fishing, mushroom hunting, fixing/building things, sharing meals with family and friends, storytelling, working with hands, etc.

Garold is survived by: children – Jeremy and Jamie Spiess, grandchildren – Christian and Hayden Spiess. Siblings – sister-in-Law – Pat Schorling, Larry and Janet Spiess, Gary and Carol Spiess, Harold and Sandy Spiess, and many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by: children – Jennifer Spiess, parents – Harold and Dorthy Spiess (Schorling), siblings – sister-in-law- Cathy Spiess and half-brother – Rich Schorling.

Garold was the kind of man who showed love through what he did, not just what he said. He worked hard, mended what needed fixing, and always found a way to get things done. If something was broken, he tried to fix it. If someone needed help, he showed up.

He loved being outside, especially mushroom hunting and fishing. These were the moments he felt most peaceful. He also loved cooking and baking, and there was always something warm coming out of the kitchen when he was around.

He was a proud father to Jeremy Spiess and Jamie Spiess, and he loved being grandpa to Christian Spiess and Hayden Spiess. He also leaves behind his brothers Larry, Gary, and Harold Spiess.

Garold wasn’t perfect — he was real. He worked through life’s challenges with strength, stubbornness, humor, and heart. And the people who knew him best knew they were loved. He will be missed more than words can say.

Visitation will be held at Habegger Funeral Services, 2001 Consaul St., Toledo, OH 43605 on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, OH @ 2:00 P.M.

Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve the Spiess family. We encourage you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www,habeggerfuneralservices.com

Poem- A Life Well Lived

He worked with his hands,

loved with his heart,

and faced every challenge with courage.

His memory lives on

in the lives he touched

and the love he gave.

– A Prayer for Garold

May God grant him eternal rest,

peace beyond all understanding,

and a place in the light of His presence.

May we find comfort

in the love he gave

and the memories he left behind.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted

and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

The Spiess Family welcomes you to join the visitation, or gift donations, and flowers.