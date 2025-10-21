Harvest Of Sweets Walk Set For Downtown Montpelier Saturday

Harvest of Sweets Walk Set for Downtown Montpelier

Downtown Montpelier will welcome visitors for the annual Harvest of Sweets Walk on Saturday, October 25, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Organized by the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce, the event invites participants to enjoy music, shopping, and a variety of sweet treats at local businesses.

Tickets are $15 and include a drink voucher (up to $8 value) and a sweet treat at each participating business. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office, participating businesses, or online.

The Harvest of Sweets Walk provides a fun and festive way to explore downtown Montpelier while supporting local merchants. For more information, contact the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce.