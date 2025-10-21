OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 10)

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official football computer ratings on Tuesday. The weekly ratings are released each Tuesday, leading up to the final report this coming Sunday, October 26, when the top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs.

The top 16 schools in each region are listed below. This week’s full report showing all 708 schools that play 11-man football this season is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2025/20251021Harbin.pdf

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

Regional quarterfinal games on October 31 will include the No. 12 seed at the No. 5 seed, the No. 11 seed at the No. 6 seed, the No. 10 seed at the No. 7 seed and the No. 9 seed at the No. 8 seed. The top four seeds in each region will get a first-round bye.

The OHSAA football website is at https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football and includes statewide schedules and playoff information, MaxPreps rankings and stat leaders, OPSMA Weekly Notebooks and Spectrum broadcast information.

DIVISION V

REGION 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 20.5444, 2. Genoa Area (8-1) 19.1778, 3. Wooster Triway (8-1) 18.7071, 4. Liberty-Benton (9-0) 16.1278, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-2) 15.298, 6. Milan Edison (6-3) 15.1167, 7. Fredericktown (8-1) 14.4667, 8. Fairview Park Fairview (7-2) 13.9949, 9. Oak Harbor (7-2) 13.1167, 10. Eastwood (7-2) 12.4667, 11. Port Clinton (5-4) 10.1818, 12. LaGrange Keystone (6-3) 9.9444, 13. Delta (5-4) 9.2333, 14. Otsego (4-5) 7.3667, 15. Utica (4-5) 5.5833, 16. Northwood (3-6) 4.8056

DIVISION VI

REGION 22 – 1. Archbold (8-1) 18.6444, 2. Margaretta (8-1) 17.7222, 3. Hopewell-Loudon (8-1) 16.8667, 4. Paulding (9-0) 14.1389, 5. Bluffton (8-1) 13.9722, 6. Fairview (8-1) 13.7222, 7. Carey (5-4) 11.2278, 8. Elmore Woodmore (7-2) 10.9611, 9. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 10.9111, 10. Collins Western Reserve (7-2) 10.85, 11. Patrick Henry (7-2) 10.4389, 12. Van Buren (6-3) 7.0056, 13. Evergreen (6-3) 6.9944, 14. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 5.9556, 15. Huron (3-6) 5.7833, 16. Lakota (4-5) 5.3722

DIVISION VII

REGION 26 – 1. Lima Central Catholic (8-1) 15.1056, 2. North Baltimore (9-0) 14.9111, 3. Leipsic (8-1) 13.6889, 4. Gibsonburg (7-2) 13.2833, 5. Sycamore Mohawk (8-1) 12.4, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 12.2444, 7. Edgerton (6-3) 10.7444, 8. Columbus Grove (6-3) 10.65, 9. Edon (7-2) 9.2291, 10. Arlington (6-3) 8.85, 11. Montpelier (6-3) 8.3207, 12. Upper Scioto Valley (5-4) 7.85, 13. Toledo Christian (5-4) 7.8, 14. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-4) 7.1556, 15. Morral Ridgedale (5-4) 7.0944, 16. Tiffin Calvert (3-6) 6.9333